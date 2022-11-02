SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning Christmas Celebration is returning this year and it’s bigger and better than ever. Guests will be able to join friends and family at SeaWorld Orlando on select dates from 11 November through to 3 January for a memorable holiday experience.

Visitors will see the theme park transformed into a winter wonderland sparkling with more than 3 million beautiful lights and the addition of new holiday experiences at Wild Artic Plaza during the event.

The main feature of the magical festival is the Sea of Trees – a guest favourite. The wintery, watery wonderland is back immersing guests in a sea of twinkling holiday trees that sparkle to music as they light up the water.

SeaWorld Orlando will be one of the few places Central Floridians can lace up and hit the ice. During the day, park guests will have the opportunity to ice skate at Bayside Stadium.

There are even more ways for families to get into the holiday spirit this year at SeaWorld Orlando. At the end of the night during the Christmas Celebration, guests can be dazzled by the impressive “Holiday Reflections” fireworks show.

The magical holiday fun continues in Sesame Street Land with the return of the popular Sesame Street Christmas Parade, where guests can see all their favourite Sesame Street characters getting into the holiday spirit.

Guests will be able to sip new seasonal drinks while strolling around the park. They can drink either a hot or frozen hot chocolate or frozen eggnog or coquito.

