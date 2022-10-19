SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”

SEARCH
By Emer Roche
SeaWorld Orlando has announced the planned opening of the theme park’s newest roller coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, in the Spring of 2023.

The innovative design elements that promise to make this a first-of-its-kind roller coaster are the surfing launch and “wave jumping” motions that riders will experience.

The unique surfboard-shaped ride vehicle will give riders an immersive experience from the moment it starts.

Each rider will get the rush of cutting through waves as they race up to heights of 110 feet in the air and feel like they are about to wipe out when they go upside down on a wave curl along the 2,950 feet of track. “Pipeline” will send riders on a journey reaching max speeds of 60 miles per hour, with five different airtime moments and lasting a total of 1 minute and 50 seconds.

“We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level. This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible line-up of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Kyle Miller, SeaWorld Orlando Park President.

“Pipeline” will be the seventh roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, reinforcing the theme park’s reputation as the Coaster Capital of Orlando.

