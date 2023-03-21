SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to Open in May

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is due to open on May 23.

The new theme park – which will have eight areas across five indoor levels and cover around 183,000 square metres – will be a joint-development by Miral (Abu Dhabi’s leading immersive experience company) and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s ‘Endless Ocean’ realm will be home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium, containing more than 25 million litres of water and 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles. The park will be located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

There will be more than 100,000 marine animals including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles at the Marine Life Theme Park.

Chairman of Miral, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi this May, and proud of our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to bring the region’s next-generation Marine Life Theme Park to Abu Dhabi and to Yas Island.

“As part of our commitment to the Year of Sustainability, the marine life park will embed Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and profound respect for nature and all its beauty, as well as play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region. Through its innovative programmes and its state-of-the-art facilities, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of conservationists and marine life scientists while fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s opening will mark an exciting new chapter in Yas Island and Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism, showcase the emirate’s truly unique offerings and position it as a top global destination.”

Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Scott Ross said: “We’re very excited to share that the highly anticipated SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will open its doors very soon. We cannot be prouder and more honoured to open our first SeaWorld outside of the United States with such dynamic and innovative partners as Miral and the UAE.”