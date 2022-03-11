Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Reveals New international Arrivals Facility

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport revealed a new international arrivals facility.

Notable features include increased gates and baggage carousels, an expanded aerial walkway which ascends 790ft (bigger than Seattle’s most iconic attraction, the Space Needle), and facial recognition technology.

Speeding up processing time by 15 minutes, the facility will be the first in the US to offer a ‘bags first’ approach to improve tracking efficiency. As one of the busiest airports in the country, the developments will increase throughput from 1,200 to 2,600 passengers per hour.

The airport now boasts beautiful, colourful artwork above the baggage claims by talented artist Marela Zacarías. Chalchiuhtlicue is a series of bold sculptures which were inspired by the water and colours of the Pacific Northwest, as well as the tribes who came before them. Further to this, indigenous art from six Native American artists is installed throughout the facility.

All international flights are expected to be processed in the new building by mid-April, and the soft opening will continue throughout March and April. With the return of the Virgin Atlantic flight from London Heathrow at the beginning of March, Delta restarting direct flights on 6 May, British Airways increasing to double daily from 8 May, and Aer Lingus restarting its direct service from Dublin on 26 May, Seattle is more accessible than ever before.