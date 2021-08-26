News

Seabourn Announces Revised Summer Route Following Cancellation of 2022 World Cruise

Seabourn Announces Revised Summer Route Following Cancellation of 2022 World Cruise

Seabourn Cruise Line has announced restart plans for the Seabourn Sojourn, following the cancellation of its 145-day World Cruise, originally set to depart from Los Angeles on 11 January 2022.

The ship will instead resume service in Europe, where it will spend its summer 2022 season.

It will sail the Western Mediterranean exploring the French and Italian Rivieras, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Morocco, Malta and the Canary Islands.

Seabourn’s 2024 World Cruise’s itinerary will replicate the 2022 World Cruise, and will be available for booking in October 2021.

“Based on input from our loyal guests and those interested to experience Seabourn for the first time, we revised the restart for Seabourn Sojourn to coincide with peak summer 2022 travel,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Ava joins the ITTN team after graduating from York St John University with a degree in Media Production and Journalism. Ava has a passion for travel and culture and has taken on various media and writing roles in the past.

Related Items

More in News

G Adventures Announces New Vaccinated Tours Programme

Ava FarrellyAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Qantas Posts Huge Losses Ahead of Restart

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Revenue Increases at Irish Ferries Operator Despite ‘Exceptionally Challenging’ Trading Conditions

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Tourism Faces Tough Five Years, says Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Air Canada Employees Must be Vaccinated

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

ITTN Joins the Trade at the NITN Big Travel Trade Event

Allie SheehanAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Delays Manchester to US Service

Leona KennyAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Portugal v Ireland: 10,100 fans Permitted to Attend World Cup Qualifier in Faro

Fionn DavenportAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Walt Disney Company Makes Vaccinations Mandatory for All US Employees

Fionn DavenportAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn