Seabourn Announces Revised Summer Route Following Cancellation of 2022 World Cruise

Seabourn Cruise Line has announced restart plans for the Seabourn Sojourn, following the cancellation of its 145-day World Cruise, originally set to depart from Los Angeles on 11 January 2022.

The ship will instead resume service in Europe, where it will spend its summer 2022 season.

It will sail the Western Mediterranean exploring the French and Italian Rivieras, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Morocco, Malta and the Canary Islands.

Seabourn’s 2024 World Cruise’s itinerary will replicate the 2022 World Cruise, and will be available for booking in October 2021.

“Based on input from our loyal guests and those interested to experience Seabourn for the first time, we revised the restart for Seabourn Sojourn to coincide with peak summer 2022 travel,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.