Seabourn appoints Tony Roberts as global vice president

Seabourn has appointed Tony Roberts as global vice president commercial operations.



Roberts, currently vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, will join Seabourn from 1 March 2022.

Current Holland America Line and Seabourn UK & Ireland managing director Lynn Narraway will have an expanded role to include responsibility for Europe. Lynn will report to Tony Roberts as part of the new commercial organisation.

Commenting on the appointment, Seabourn president Josh Liebowitz said: “I’ve been impressed with Tony’s leadership of Princess in the UK and Europe and I’m excited that he is joining the Seabourn family as we add our expedition ships to the fleet. Tony will bring a wealth of commercial and global sourcing experience to the Seabourn team. “

Tony Roberts said: “This is an exciting opportunity to lead Seabourn’s global commercial team at such a vital time for the brand. Under Lynn’s leadership, the Seabourn UK team continuously achieve outstanding results. I look forward to us building on this foundation as we deliver our future growth plans in the region.

“Whilst I will continue to be based in the UK, I will travel frequently to the US to work with and lead the commercial teams there.”



