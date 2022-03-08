Scottsdale Reconnects with the Trade

Experience Scottsdale hosted an event at The Address Connolly in Dublin last night to promote the destination famous for golf. Scottsdale is home to luxurious resorts, high-end golf courses such as TPC Scottsdale, Grayhawk and Troon North. It also boasts an impressive 330 days of sunshine per year.

At a glance, this destination has over 100 art galleries, nearly 100 public artworks and two art museums in Scottsdale, plus Taliesin West, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to over 70 hotels and resorts plus more than 50 resort and day spas with prices to suit all budgets. Equally, Scottsdale has an extensive wine and dine selection with in excess of 800 restaurants and 7 wine tasting rooms serving Arizona wine!

In other words, even if you aren’t a golfer (like me), there is plenty to see and do!