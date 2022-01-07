Scotland scraps pre-departure tests and PCRs on arrival

Scotland has removed its pre-departure test requirement for visitors entering the country.

From January 7, fully vaccinated visitors will no longer have to show negative PCRs on arrival.

The requirement to self-isolate until a negative PCR result has been confirmed has also been removed.

They will still need to take a test on or before day two after arriving in the UK – which can be a lateral flow device rather than a PCR test from Sunday, January 9.

Anyone who tests positive on their lateral flow test will need to isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test.

The new measures are the same as those introduced by the UK government for England yesterday and taken up by Wales and Northern Ireland since.

Pre-departure Covid tests, the requirement to self-isolate and mandatory PCR tests were re-introduced in December in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

However, the variant is now the dominant strain of the virus so this is no longer necessary.