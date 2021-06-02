Scenic Unveils New 2022 Europe River Cruising Programme

Scenic is promising a range of ‘Enrich Experiences’ with the release of its 2022 European River Cruises Collection. These include exclusive after-hours access to Bordeaux’s Les Bassins de Lumières and canapés and a guided tour of Motorworld in Cologne.

The cruise company is also introducing an onboard Enrichment Manager for all Europe river cruises, who will be responsible for hosting cabaret nights, cooking lessons, wine tastings and informative lectures. Some of the new experiences offered will also include an onboard glassblower demonstration, painting classes for guests sailing the Rhône and a lecture from a tulip grower in the Netherlands.

Exclusive access to Bordeaux’s immersive exhibition, Les Bassins de Lumières

Bordeaux’s cavernous former submarine base has been transformed into a vast centre of digital art.

The largest of its kind in the world, the immersive exhibition features spectacular sensory light and sound displays.

Scenic guests will enjoy exclusive after-hours access to enjoy the stunning displays without the crowds.

The exhibition visit is included on two of Scenic’s 2022 river cruises; the 11-day Beautiful Bordeaux starting from £3,195 sailing 8/4/22 and the 11-day Flavours of Bordeaux Culinary Cruise starting from £3,645 sailing 25/5/22.

Motorworld, Cologne – exclusive event for Scenic guests

Experience the high-octane German motoring heritage and private collection of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher at Motorworld in Cologne.

After a welcome drink with canapés, guests will enjoy an after-hours access guided tour of Motorworld. They can even put their pedal to the metal on one of the race simulators.

The visit is included on the 15-day Jewels of Europe sailing starting from £4,395 sailing 7/11/22.

Special Offers

Scenic is currently offering savings of up to £1,500 per couple on 2022 Europe river cruises booked before 15 July 2021.

Those opting to pay for their cruise in full 12 months prior to departure will save an additional 10 per cent with Super Earlybird offers when booking a balcony suite or above, plus guests can enjoy free private door-to-door chauffeur transfers.

Scenic’s Complimentary Deposit Protection Plan and Flexible Booking Policy allows guests to defer or cancel up to 60-days before departure.

All guests must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before departure.