Scenic Unveils 2022/2023 Scenic Eclipse European and Mediterranean Collection

Scenic has released full details of its 2022/2023 Scenic Eclipse Europe and the Mediterranean voyages and land journeys programme. It includes five new voyages in Andalucía, the Greek islands and Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula.

The luxury yacht has also seen some improvements, including new cabanas, two Vitality Pools and a new Panorama Bar. Also added are new helicopter experiences, Tiwal Sail Boats and a variety of shore landings and golf excursions.

The new Europe and the Mediterranean voyages include:

12-day voyage from Valletta to Lisbon departing 7 June 2022.

Explore the Maltese archipelago to the Spanish coast and Lisbon, taking in Sardinia and Sicily en route. Kayak through Gozo’s crystal waters along towering cliffs, explore Menorca’s south coast by e-bike and relax on Formentera’s magnificent, unspoilt beaches. Scenic Eclipse will be at home in Puerto Banús – known for its luxurious cars, exclusive shops and impressive yachts. Guests will witness the authentic flamenco ballet production, Carmen, in a thrilling exclusive performance.

Prices start from £5,290 per person, including Super Earlybird savings of £505 per person.

10-day voyage from Rome to Athens, departing 14 May 2022.

This voyage takes in forgotten islands and white-washed sands. Visit caves and spectacular cliffs in Sorrento, and hike among the volcanic Aeolian archipelago. Guests can then sit back and relax with a glass of local wine while listening to the artistic synthesis of two incredible violinists set to the background of an iconic Santorini sunset.

Prices start from £4,685 per person, including Super Earlybird savings of £400 per person.

12-day voyage from Rome to Venice, departing 30 April 2023.

A journey from Rome to Venice, visits some of Italy’s hotspots including the luxurious isle of Capri, Sorrento’s Bay of Leranto, the unique volcanic island of Lipari, and the country’s easternmost town Otranto. Be awed by the stunning Bay of Kotor before sailing on to Dubrovnik where an enthralling private concert set in a magnificent Baroque Church awaits.

Prices start from £6,475 per person, including Super Earlybird savings of £585 per person.

10-day voyage from Athens to Valletta, departing 30 May 2022.

A journey from Greece to Malta, discovering timeless islands with an aura of history, the unique island lifestyle and spectacular beauty which captures the hearts as guests travel the paths less taken in ports and villages on Scenic Eclipse.

Prices start from £4,685 per person, including Super Earlybird savings of £440 per person.

Scenic is currently offering savings of up to 20 per cent per person on 2022 and 2023 Europe and the Mediterranean voyages.