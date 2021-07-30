News

Scenic Returns to Douro River

After 17 months of paused operations, river cruise company Scenic has today (30 July) resumed its luxury sailings on Portugal’s Douro River.

Scenic will operate a combination of eight and 11-day round-trip sailings from Porto on board its Scenic Azure Star-Ship.

Scenic Azure, Dom Luís Bridge, Porto, Portugal

The eight-day Delightful Douro river cruise takes in Regua, Vega de Terron, Pocinho and Pinhão.

Highlights of the itinerary include a visit to the iconic Mateus Palace (which graces the label of its famous namesake Rosé), a canoeing excursion on the Pinhão River and a spectacular private evening concert within the wondrous surroundings of São Francisco Church.

While the 11-day Unforgettable Douro river cruise has a gourmet focus, with guests enjoying a wine tasting at the fairytale Quinta da Aveleda, a renowned sparkling wine producer, in the famous Vino Verde region.

Scenic is currently offering savings of up to £700 per person, with complimentary private door-to-door chauffeur-driven transfers.

All guests must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure.

The company is working closely with relevant bodies, including CLIA and the local government authorities, to ensure operations adhere to all necessary guidelines.

