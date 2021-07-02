Scenic Enhances European River Cruise Programme Ready for Expected Summer Return

The Scenic Group, which encompasses Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises, has today (2 July) announced its return to more of Europe’s rivers from late July 2021.

Emerald Cruises’ first Douro River sailing will depart Porto on 31 July, while the newly announced Rhine river cruises will set sail from Basel on 19 August followed by the Danube River on 30 August (all 2021).

In late November, the brand will resume Christmas Market sailings on both the Rhine and the Danube rivers, with plans to operate no fewer than 38 river cruises on Europe’s waterways between July and December this year.

Scenic’s departures restart with cruises on Portugal’s Douro River setting sail on 30 July, followed by France’s Bordeaux on 29 August, the Rhine on 30 August and the Danube on 27 September (all 2021).

Scenic will operate six Bordeaux river cruises, eight Rhine River sailings, four Danube departures, as well as three Christmas Market cruises in November and December.

A multi-river sailing will also take guests from Amsterdam to Budapest along the Rhine and Danube Rivers with the brand set to operate two departures of the 15-day Jewels of Europe river cruise.