Scenic Eclipse to Visit Saudi Waters for the First Time

Scenic Eclipse, Scenic Group’s first purpose-built ocean cruise ship and the World’s First Discovery Yacht, will sail Saudi waters for the first time from 17 July to 9 December 2021.

Scenic Eclipse is equipped with an on-board submarine, two helicopters, a fleet of Zodiacs and a Specialist Discovery Team. Its verandah suites are “the most spacious of any ocean liner,” while it also offers up to 0 dining options as well as the entertainment and wellness areas.

Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group commented: “Saudi Arabia will be one of the hottest tourist destinations in coming years and we’re very glad our guests will get to experience it in 6-star comfort on board Scenic Eclipse.

“As a business we continue to raise the bar in ultra-luxury cruising and we are confident that this new season will mark the start of a long relationship with the destination and hope to be able to offer more sailings in the region in the coming years.”

The vessel will homeport in Jeddah Port on the Red Sea coast. It will offer tailor-made itineraries, as well as pre-planned itineraries. Destinations on offer include Yanbu, the diving capital of Saudi Arabia.

Yanbu also features the Iona wreck, an amazingly preserved British merchant steamer sunk in 1915 which will be explored in spectacular fashion by diving, snorkelling or submarine.

Internationally, Scenic Eclipse will also have the possibility of visiting Aqaba in Jordan and Port Ghalib Marina, just a short distance from Luxor in Egypt.