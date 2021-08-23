Scenic Eclipse to Revamp Entertainment Offer

Scenic has teamed up with cruise entertainment company Belinda King Creative Productions to revamp the offerings aboard its discovery yacht Scenic Eclipse. New performances will include a diverse range of styles, from musical theatre and opera, to more contemporary pop and modern jazz. Belinda King productions have featured aboard Seabourn, Color Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Crystal Cruises and Silja Line. “We have created a collection of unique immersive experiences, designed exclusively for Scenic Eclipse,” said owner Belinda King. “Each performance has been developed with bespoke musical arrangements and magnificent projection backdrops for the Scenic Eclipse theatre. We’ll also be introducing guest speakers, multi-instrumentalists and dancers.”

Culinary Enhancements

Over the past 12 months, Scenic has refined a number of its culinary experiences and venues.

The Yacht Club has been significantly reimagined to create a casual and refreshing dining environment. The dining area has been extended and a new multi-purpose food island has been installed to allow for a variety of relaxed dining experiences.

The new Night Market @ Kokos takes its inspiration from night markets and street food dishes from all around Asia, India and the Middle East. Sushi @ Koko’s has also been expanded to include window seating for more guests to enjoy the traditional, authentic Japanese cuisine, while gazing out at sea as they dine on world-class sushi.

Corporate Chef, Tom Götter said “The new Panorama Bar on Deck 10 will be the ‘place to be’ on lazy sea days, sail ins and outs from beautiful locations and for spotting wildlife. I love the combination of the bar, vitality pools, deck chairs and cabanas.” Wellness Wonders

An extensive new wellness menu and services will be available for guests at the exclusive 550m² Senses Spa, with the addition of a new manicure and pedicure area.