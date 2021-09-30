News

Scenic Eclipse Resumes Sailings to Antarctica

Scenic Eclipse will return sailings to Antarctica when it resumes sailing in January.

Scenic’s 13-day “Antarctica in Depth” voyage takes in the endless, pristine landscapes of Antarctica and its unique wildlife. Departing Ushuaia, Argentina, guests spend six full days exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, often with multiple shore visits per day made possible by the limit of 200 guests onboard Scenic Eclipse.

Guests are welcome aboard the yacht’s custom-built six-guest submarine, Scenic Neptune, which offers journeys below the ocean surface with 280° views. Or they may wish to soar above the horizon in one of two state-of-the-art, six-guest Airbus helicopters that offer vistas not seen by any other method

In celebration of the return to Antarctica, Scenic is offering 2-for-1 business class flights and up to 20% off select 2022 Antarctica sailings when the booking is paid in full within 12 months of sailing or 48 hours.

The cruise’s Booking Policy allows guests to defer their travel plans or cancel up to 60 days prior to departure with no additional booking fees. Should cruises be deferred, customers can claim their money back.

