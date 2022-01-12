Scenic Cruises unveils 2023/34 voyages

Scenic Cruises has unveiled its 202324 voyages.

The new season features more than 50 countries across all seven continents.

The Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yachts will be providing guests with the chance to sail to all four corners of the globe and featuring brand-new destinations including Indonesia, the Pacific Islands, Australia, the Caribbean and Scotland.

Scenic Eclipse II will join the fleet in early 2023.

Highlights for 2023/24 include:

Antarctica: The customised design makes it a smooth journey travelling across Antarctica’s Drake Passage.Glide in a kayak on pristine, icy water, or stand-up paddleboard along a vast and awe-inspiring expanse of blue, experiencing the peacefulness of the frozen continent.

Australia: Enjoy the vast wilderness of Australia’s Kimberley Coast. Marvel at vast pristine wilderness, boasting deep gorges, rainforests and cascading waterfalls. You also can learn about the region’s heritage and folklore from the traditional owners of the land.

Scenic is currently offering savings of up to 20 per cent per person on 2023/24 voyages when booked and paid in full 12 months prior to departure.

All new bookings are covered by Scenic’s Flexible Booking Policy, enabling guests to defer their cruise to another date or up to 60 days prior to departure.