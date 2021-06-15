Scenic Eclipse (photo by Roger Pimenta)

Scenic Adds Business Class Upgrade to its Luxury Antarctica Packages

Scenic is offering a complimentary one-way business class flight upgrade with British Airways on selected Antarctica voyages departing in January, February or March 2022 aboard the all-inclusive luxury Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse. The offer applies to new bookings made before 30 September 2021, with guests also benefiting from generous savings of up to 20 per cent, alongside free private door-to-door chauffeur-driven transfers.

Scenic Eclipse is promoting itself as an “unrivalled once-in-a-lifetime journey,” offering immersive experiences and use of the on board helicopters and submarine.

Scenic Eclipse recently announced further enhancements to Antarctica itineraries, with guests now able to embark on helicopter landing and helicopter skiing immersions for a truly in-depth exploration of Antarctica’s uncharted territory.

Sample itineraries include:

16-day Antarctica in Depth voyage

Spend the day kayaking around icebergs, listening to ice cracking and the sound of whales feeding below. Witness history in the making as majestic glaciers calve as you get up close and personal exploring by Zodiac. Sail through the Beagle Channel admiring dramatic views of the Andean mountains of Tierra del Fuego in 6-star comfort. Traverse the 11-kilometre-long Lemaire Channel where steep cliffs hem in the iceberg-filled passage, with the opportunity to visit a working scientific base to meet with the staff to discuss life in these harsh conditions. Prices for the 16-day voyage start from £10,860 per person departing 4 February 2022.

21-day Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands voyage

For those with more time, embark on a life-changing 21-day expedition through Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. As the first permitted submarine to operate in South Georgian waters, journey below the horizon and observe the rich aquatic life in an underwater discovery like no other. Perfect for capturing memories of a lifetime, visit king penguin colonies in South Georgia, walk in the footsteps of explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and wander the quaint streets that grace the Falkland Islands. With wildlife and magnificent icescapes consistently surrounding you, discover the hidden coves of the Antarctic Peninsula with prices starting at £14,630 per person departing on 9 March 2022.

All Scenic Eclipse voyages are truly all-inclusive, meaning everything is included in the upfront cost including private door-to-door chauffeur transfers, return UK flights, all meals across a choice of on board venues, premium branded beverages, a personal on board butler and all shore excursions.

For more information and to book, visit www.sceniceclipse.com.