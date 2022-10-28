The Savoy in Sharm El Sheikh with Egyptair

The Egyptair Fam Trip enjoyed a stay at the Savoy for both nights in Sharm El Sheikh. The Savoy is located in the sun-soaked tip of the Sinai Peninsula along the shores of the Red Sea. Only 8km from the international airport means it is a short transfer. It is a clear five-star resort with all the trimmings you would expect from a luxury resort – pristine pool areas; lush, landscaped gardens; and the food was fabulous at every meal.

It is part of the Savoy Group Sharm El Sheikh which also owns Royal Savoy Villas, Savoy and Sierra. These are all located around a shared, purpose-built town centre, Soho Square.

The three hotels all currently feature in the top ten hotels for the region according to Trip Advisor – Royal Savoy (#1 of 271 hotels in Sharm El Sheikh); Savoy (#8 of 271); and Sierra (#7 of 271).

For a luxury stay and for groups, Savoy Villas each offer a private pool & garden, private limo pick-up, special in-villa dining and in-villa chef. They range in size and occupancy and can cater for groups of 6 (2-bed) up to 13 (5-bed).

Soho Square encompasses dining, shopping (for souvenirs and big brands) and entertainment. It has 10 restaurants, 7 bars & lounges and 6 cafes including an ice-cream shop, a fruit bar and a Lebonese coffee shop.

Extensive entertainment on offer includes concerts and DJ sets, bowling, an ice ring, a kids’ arcade, a studio where you can catch a fitness class to burn off the calories consumed at the excellent buffet plus even a dancing fountain! In fact, you don’t have to set foot outside the entire hotel complex for anything other than the transfer back to the airport. Although, I’d still highly recommend the Sharm El Sheikh Museum and snorkelling at Ras Mohammad.

Rooms on Offer

Room offerings include sea views, pool views, garden views, family rooms (for up to 4) and special needs rooms. There are also suites catering for up to 4 and a presidential suite expanding over 200 m2, overlooking the Red Sea. They are spacious, spotless and cool in the Egyptian heat.

Resort Dining Packages

It is worth remembering that Egyptian dining options include soft and hard packages meaning excluding and including alcohol. At the Savoy, there is a B&B offering, Half Board and then all-inclusive packages (with and without alcohol). The all-inclusive offerings include dining at the hotel and at many of the restaurants in SOHO Square and there is an extensive range to choose from (links added below).

Half Board Dine Around

Breakfast buffet at Tirana and the choice of dinner at Tirana or one of these a la carte restaurants: Rosmarino, Seafood Island, Morgana, Caligula Hot Rock, Bombay, Mai Thai, Luxor, Zen, Koutouki, Sushi Lounge, Teppanyaki, Akuna Matata, L’Entrecote (with discounted surcharge), Viva Mar Greek Tapas (with discounted surcharge) and SOHO House. I had a delicious dinner with Eoghan Corry at the main buffet though I didn’t snap a photo – you don’t, or rather I don’t want you to see the sky-high pile of food I stacked on my plate.

S Class – Ultra All-Inclusive

Ultra-all-inclusive with a variety of dining options. Breakfast in the main restaurant, snacks, spa treatments (20 mins), activities, minibar (once per stay), soft & hard drinks in 17 bars in Savoy and SOHO Square and a room service discount. Lunch at the main buffet restaurant or seafood island restaurant. Dinner at any of the 15 restaurants in both Savoy & SOHO Square.

E Class Soft Package & Hard Package

Buffet-style breakfast and lunch at Tirana. Dinner at Tirana International Buffet or 5 different a la carte restaurants. Included are non-alcoholic beverages at 6 different bars, daytime snacks at Rocky Pool Bar, White Knight Beach Bar and the Cave Bar. There are discounts on room service, Seafood Island and 9 different restaurants in SOHO Square as well as for over a dozen bars and cafes. This package includes spa & gym access, a number of sports, activities and entertainment offerings plus the kid’s clubs.

E-Class Hard offers all the above options of E-Class Soft, but includes alcoholic beverages at noted bars and restaurants featuring a selection of wine and beers in addition to aperitifs, gin, vodka, rum and whisky drinks.

Top Tip for Travelling to Egypt

Remember roaming charges vary and Egypt is outside Europe (obviously) – though we do get spoiled with EU roaming. To give you an idea – my provider charges €4.99 per megabyte or €2.99 a minute per call. Whatsapp works intermittently. My top tip is to make sure you turn off roaming, pre-purchase any travel data roaming bundles and on holidays, ensure you are connected to wifi. Alternatively, disconnect for your stay and soak up the Egyptian sun, savour the cuisine, soak in the warm waters of the Red Sea or splash in the pools.