Savour NYC – A Yearlong Culinary Celebration of the 5 Boroughs of NYC

If you are lucky enough to be in NYC this month, you will or should be aware it is NYC Restaurant Week which has grown into a 6-week culinary celebration and runs until 21 August. As this city-wide event marks an impressive 30th anniversary, NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, along with NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organisation and CVB for the five boroughs of NYC, have announced Savor NYC: a yearlong culinary celebration.

Savour NYC – A Yearlong Culinary Celebration

During NYC Restaurant Week 30th anniversary kick-off event at Gage & Tollner—one of the oldest restaurants in New York city having first opened in 1879 and an original 1992 Restaurant Week partner—Mayor Eric Adams and NYC & Company also announced an initiative to double down on supporting and promoting every culinary corner of the five boroughs with a program titled, “Savor NYC.” The yearlong campaign will highlight monthly content including cuisines across all cultures, street carts, established restaurants, accessible cuisine, sustainable cuisines, culinary events and more across the five boroughs that make New York City the most celebrated dining destination in the world.

“NYC Restaurant Week provides New Yorkers and visitors the ability to eat at hundreds of restaurants, in dozens of neighbourhoods, across all five boroughs,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This year’s Restaurant Week is bringing diners an array of flavours with amazing deals. No matter where you dine, there is no better time to support our city’s restaurants than NYC Restaurant Week.”

“We are proud to celebrate 30 years of NYC Restaurant Week, marking three decades of exceptional deals to diners across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “To continue celebrating the City’s world-class dining scene, we are pleased to announce the launch of Savor NYC, a yearlong culinary initiative that will spotlight the culinary community across the City’s multicultural neighbourhoods encouraging visitors to go deeper and explore more.”

Championing the Local Business Community

NYC & Company has long been committed to championing the local business community, with NYC Restaurant Week at the forefront of those efforts. The continued success of NYC Restaurant Week is a key indicator of New Yorkers’ and visitors’ desire to explore the five boroughs through food.

NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week highlights more than 650 restaurants across all five boroughs with more than 60 different styles of cuisines in 85 neighbourhoods. The program encourages locals and visitors alike to explore the City’s vast, diverse and accessible restaurant scene while helping to support small businesses, the industry and its workers.

Running weekdays (with the option to participate on Sundays), participating restaurants will be offering either a two-course lunch or three-course dinner prix-fixe menu of classic, favourite and new menu items. Inclusive price points for carefully crafted dishes are $30, $45 or $60, depending on the restaurant. More than 100 restaurants will also offer $30 bottles of wine to commemorate the 30th anniversary, available on participating menus.

Mastercard cardholders can pre-register here to receive an exclusive $10 statement credit on each transaction of $45 or more while dining on-site (for up to three (3) transactions, totalling a $30 rebate), when dining out through July 31. *

The Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week, to offset participation fees for businesses across the boroughs in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery.

In honour of this milestone 30th anniversary and in support of local students’ pursuit of careers in restaurants and hospitality, NYC & Company has made a donation to the Food Education Fund.

A full list of restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week, sponsored by Mastercard®, and full terms and conditions are available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.