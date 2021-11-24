Save up to €400 with Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Offers

Black Friday has officially landed and Royal Caribbean is offering up to €400 additional savings off per stateroom.

The offers kick off today and run through until November 30th.

Guests can get free Balcony upgrades on Wonder, Anthem and Odyssey sailings in Europe 2022 or free Oceanview upgrades on Rhapsody, Jewel, Brilliance, Voyager and Vision sailings in Europe 2022. All upgrades are available for a deposit of €80 per person.

Other offers available in November include:

50% reduced deposits – €80 per person

Savings of up to €150 per stateroom

Bonus Stateroom upgrades

This means that for the next week, customers can get up to €550 off their next Royal Caribbean cruise.

Agents can still get €50 Club Rewards per booking. Log in to your account via My Club Royal, claim your bookings as usual and your account will automatically be topped up.

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Flush bonus commission of up to €100 per person is also still on offer.