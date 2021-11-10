Saudia partners with MSC Cruises for Saudi holidays

MSC Cruises and Saudi airline Saudia today (10 November) confirmed the details of an agreement for 36,800 seats from Europe and North America to support its brand new winter sailing programme in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea.

This will bring nearly 20,000 new holidaymakers this winter to Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy.

Fly & Cruise Package

MSC Cruises’ guests can book a ‘Fly & Cruise’ package from a wide range of major international airports to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where the cruise line’s guests will join MSC Bellissima for 7-night sailings between November 2021 and March 2022.

MSC Cruises began sailing in July from Jeddah following the signing with Cruise Saudi of a five-year preferential berthing deal at the city’s port. Following the success of the line’s initial summer season the winter programme that started in November.

The agreement today was ratified in person at the Saudi Airlines headquarters in Jeddah by Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises and Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General, Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and Fawaz Farooqui Managing Director, Cruise Saudi.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, said: “Through this extensive flight programme we are able to make our new cruise offering even more accessible to holidaymakers from Europe and North America and deliver best-in-class experiences.

“Additionally, data demonstrates that a large percentage of tourists who visit a country for the first time while on a cruise holiday often return for a longer land stay with their families to further explore that country’s culture and other attractions.”

Vision 2030

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, added: “SAUDIA’s global route network is complementary to the flourishing Saudi cruise industry. The airline looks forward to this collaboration with MSC Cruises, to showcase the breadth of leisure offerings available in Saudi Arabia.”

Fawaz Farooqui, Managing Director of Cruise Saudi, said: “This close cooperation between our national carrier and the world’s third largest cruise line is exactly the kind of partnership which will help Saudi Arabia to become a world-class cruise destination, which is what Cruise Saudi is working to create in line with Vision 2030.”

Source Market for Saudi Cruises

MSC Cruises’ main source markets for its European guests to sail from Saudi Arabia during the upcoming winter are Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

The 7-night cruises depart the port of Jeddah at 11 pm every Saturday night and SAUDIA has adjusted its flight schedule for Friday night flights from Milan, Rome, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris and Madrid with Saturday morning arrivals in the Saudi Arabian city to provide opportunities to enjoy the city or transfer from the airport to the seaport.

The airline has also adjusted its flight schedule to make it easier for guests from the USA, the UK, Switzerland and Austria to join the ship with ease.