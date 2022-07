SAS and pilot’s unions have reached a wage deal, bringing an end to the 14-day strike caused by a dispute in a collective bargaining agreement. The dispute that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline’s future into doubt.

The airline said the new five and a half-year deal with four pilot unions would help it achieve part of the $700 million of annual cost savings set planned for its business transformation which also includes handing back unwanted planes to lessors.