Sandals Resorts Offers Glimpse of Ambitious Plans for St. Lucia

Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which owns and operates three of its luxury all-inclusive resorts in St. Lucia including Sandals Halcyon Beach, Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Grande St. Lucian, as well as the Greg Norman-designed Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate, has offered a glimpse of its forward-looking St. Lucia investment strategy.

The plans, which will be unveiled in 2023, mark Sandals Resorts’ 40th Anniversary and the brand’s 30th year of operation on the island of St. Lucia.

According to plans revealed by SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, Sandals Halcyon Beach resort will add 25 stunning new rooms in February 2023. The new development consists of 20 beachfront, two-story villa rooms featuring large balconies and five Rondoval suites, the signature Sandals room category featuring soaring conical ceilings, expansive bathrooms, and private water features.

SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart

An even more ambitious expansion will also be underway at Sandals Regency La Toc.

Here, first phase plans call for the introduction of a new Sandals Resorts innovation – a village, comprised entirely of 20 Rondoval suites, with seven offering open air rooftop decks. Set to open in 2023, the village is a “resort within a resort” concept of highest category Rondoval suites built adjacent to the golf course, each with their own golf cart for navigating the course as well as the larger property. Luxury amenities will also feature, including Sandals Resorts’ unprecedented butler service, and dining and entertainment options designed for guests of the village. Later phases will include additional spa facilities, new suite categories and a reimagination of the current golf course offerings.

“Since opening our first property, Sandals Regency La Toc, nearly three decades ago, our commitment to working alongside the government to make real the promise of tourism in St. Lucia has been unwavering. My father loved St. Lucia and like so many, was originally captivated by its beauty. But he quickly came to understand that the real treasure of St. Lucia are its people – friendly, hardworking, and industrious. People are the inspiration and the source that make investment possible, and the reason Sandals Resorts will continue to grow here,” said Stewart.

Sandals Resorts International first planted its flag in St. Lucia in 1993 with the introduction of Sandals Regency La Toc. Since then, SRI has introduced two more luxury-included resorts, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, located on its own peninsula and Sandals Halcyon Beach. Together, guests can enjoy Sandals Resorts’ exclusive “Stay at One, Play at Three” programme, which provides guests with complimentary exchange privileges and transportation between all three resorts.

Why Expansion Matters

With new builds comes a thriving economy. These projects alone will add over 350 construction and tradesman jobs to the local workforce. The addition of these high-end room categories into the Sandals Resorts inventory also means the creation of 120 illustrious butler positions in the St. Lucia system, with training by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.

“As we expand, we will grow from the top down. That means we lead with the development of suites, and here, Sandals is by far and away the most innovative resort company. Concepts such as our signature Skypool Suites, with their infinity plunge pools that seem to blend in with the horizon, Over the Water Bungalows with their incredible views and glass floors, and our Rondovals are all suite categories that drive demand and generate the longest stays. That is good news for St. Lucia and good news for team members who train and earn the butler role.” said Stewart.

To book or for more information on Sandals Resorts visit www.sandals.co.uk or call 0800 597 0002.