Sandals Celebrates 40th Birthday with 40 Days of Offers

Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40th birthday with 40 days of holidays offers to the Caribbean.

To mark the milestone birthday, the exclusive sale includes a range of special offers available to all Sandals and Beaches resorts, including the brand-new Sandals Royal Curacao resort (due to open from 14 April 2022).

The 40-day anniversary sale offers guests an additional 5% discount on selected holidays in 2021 and 2022, when booking by 15 November 2021. Savings apply on selected room categories and departure dates.

In addition to this saving, guests can also take advantage of Sandals Resorts’ Booking Bonus discount of up to £700 off per booking, plus up to an additional 45% off the cost of accommodation when booking their holidays before 15 November 2021.

Savings apply to selected rooms, resorts, and departure dates.