Sandals Announces Details (And Discounts) For Its Brand New Property

Sandals has announced details of the brand’s 16th resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, to be opening in April 2022. The resort will mark the brand’s first foray onto the Caribbean island of Curaçao, with the property set within a 3,000-acre protected nature reserve.

The resort is now officially open for bookings, with decent savings available for early reservations – the Grand Opening Offer offers 45% off bookings made by November 2, 2021.

An island paradise

There’s a real focus on the biodiversity and landscape of Curaçao, so guests can explore the natural wonders of the island (including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Willemstad), as well as lounging with a cocktail by the pool. This move will likely appeal to the couples who want to combine the traditional all-inclusive experience with a bit of adventure.

Opening deals

Expected to open April 14, 2022, Sandals Royal Curaçao will have 351 rooms and suites across 24 room categories, including a wider range of all-inclusive options. There are two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, complete with Tranquility Soaking Tubs™, private pools, butler service, and sporty and free use of convertible MINI Coopers, so guests can explore the island at their leisure.

“Pure romance”

Sandals Resorts International’s Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, says that apart from the new destination, the sheer size of the private preserve surrounding Sandals Royal Curaçao will allow for new guest adventures.

“At Sandals Royal Curaçao, guests will be able to hike, bike and pick-up a picnic basket to fuel days of discovery and exploration. Pure romance. And they can continue this adventurous spirit beyond our gates where they will find a world-class destination of great restaurants, fascinating locals, fine art, and visitors from all over the world.”

Floating restaurant

Sandals Royal Curaçao will be home to the brand’s first ‘Dos Awa infinity pool’ with views overlooking the sea and the mountains, and The Duchess, Sandals’ first-ever floating restaurant and bar, constructed from a 92-foot authentic Dutch ship. In addition, there will be nine restaurants (eight of which are exclusive toSandals Royal Curaçao), including a wine and cheese bar. There are also three beachside food trucks with traditional Curaçao fare, Spanish tapas, and Asian fusion.

Guests who book a stay at Sandals Royal Curaçao by November 2, 2021 will receive a special Grand Opening Offer of 45% off all room categories and travel dates.