Saint Lucia to host World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2023

It has been revealed by World Travel Awards at ITB Berlin that the island nation of Saint Lucia will host its Caribbean And the Americas Gala 2023. The red carpet event will take place on 26 August 2023 and will be attended by leading travel industry professionals from across the region.

Lorine Charles-St Jules, CEO, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA at ITB Berlin 2023. Source: Breakingtravelnews.com

The exclusive event will be hosted at Sandals Grande St Lucian and will be part of the climax of World Travel Week 2023. This week-long event will celebrate the Travel and tourism sector and consist of events intended to spark debate on important issues and unite industry leaders.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”

Lorine Charles-St Jules, CEO of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, commented: “This will be an incredible boost to our tourism sector as we continue to aim for excellence in the hospitality industry. We are delighted to welcome leaders from across the world and to immerse them in the hospitality and culture of our stunningly beautiful island.”