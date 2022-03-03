Saint Lucia eases Covid restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors

Saint Lucia will ease its entry requirements for vaccinated passengers from 5 March.

Fully vaccinated travellers must present a negative antigen test or a PCR test, taken one day prior to entering the island.

Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test, taken up to five days previously.

Travellers must upload test results online prior to travel. Those who test negative will receive a ‘ready to go’ email, which grants their entry.

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, chief executive of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, said: “As one of the very first destinations to implement a responsible tourism reopening strategy, Saint Lucia has continuously evaluated Covid-19 travel protocols.”

“Travellers are seeking a seamless experience along with confidence in safety, and our eased protocols reflect our commitment to welcoming travellers back to Saint Lucia.”