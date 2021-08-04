Sail in Style to France With Irish Ferries

Travel restrictions have relaxed which means many people planning a much deserved late summer break. What better way to spend it than on a mini-break to France?

Irish Ferries have limited availability to France this September on W.B. Yeats, with fares starting at €99 per person each. Sailing dates available are the 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th of September.

This mini-break deal includes two nights onboard the award-winning W.B. Yeats where passengers have a choice of cabin types and access to premium lounges. For those fond of beautiful food and drink, the acclaimed Lady Gregory restaurant offers a delicious way to start and to finish this trip.

As part of the deal, a special wine tasting event in Cherbourg will take place with Wine Beer Supermarket. Participants will have the opportunity to meet a number of wine producers, taste some delicious new wines and learn more about various wine regions.

Irish Ferries continues to deliver enhanced measures onboard. There will be access to fresh sea air inside and outside as well as social distancing measures and private accomodation options. There is a free flexibility option available so bookings can be adapted as the customers request.

For more information visit: www.irishferries.com/France/MiniBreaks/