News

Safety Measures on Ryanair and Aer Lingus for When Travel is Allowed

Safety Measures on Ryanair and Aer Lingus for When Travel is Allowed

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated people could holiday abroad at the end of July. And both of the major airlines in Ireland have brought in a number of safety measures in anticipation.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

MSC Seaside Returns to Mediterranean

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Turkish Airlines Announces Summer Schedule Ex Dublin

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Travel-Hungry Customers Want New Adventures

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

JWT Just a Tiny Part of Unfolding Disaster

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Star Wars Day: The European Hidden Star Wars Destinations to Visit

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland ‘Leading’ Europe in Developing Digital Green Cert, Minister Says

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

EU to Open International Travel to Fully Vaccinated

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

MSC Announces Fleet-Wide Vaccination Programme

Fionn DavenportMay 2, 2021
Read More

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, Sponsored by Emirates: The Ruff-eree’s Results Are In…

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn