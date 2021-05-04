Safety Measures on Ryanair and Aer Lingus for When Travel is Allowed

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated people could holiday abroad at the end of July. And both of the major airlines in Ireland have brought in a number of safety measures in anticipation.
Read the story here.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated people could holiday abroad at the end of July. And both of the major airlines in Ireland have brought in a number of safety measures in anticipation.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS