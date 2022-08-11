SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair's Michael O'Leary Says Era of 99c-€10 Flights is Over
News

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary Says Era of 99c-€10 Flights is Over

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
7

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said the era of ultra cheap air fares is over for the foreseeable future because of soaring fuel prices.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Mr O’Leary – who is group chief executive of Ryanair – said the trademark promotional 99c-€9.99 fares, which Ryanair largely built its reputation on, will probably not be seen again, at least for a number of years.

However, he said passenger demand for air travel will likely continue to recover and grow – and the likes of Ryanair and EasyJet will still probably be the main beneficiaries.

Ryanair still expects to be a main beneficiary of a surge in air travel demand, despite the era of ultra-low fares ending.

“There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares – the €1 fares, the 99c fares, even the €9.99 – I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years,” Mr O’Leary said.

“We think people will continue to fly frequently. But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions,” he said.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleJet2.com Adds Two New Routes From Belfast
Next articlePLAY Is Giving Away Free Tickets to See Iceland’s Erupting Volcano

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie