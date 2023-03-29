Ryanair’s Biggest Ever Knock Schedule Takes Off with Lanzarote Flight

Ryanair has officially kick-started its biggest ever Knock schedule with the first flight of its new Summer 2023 route from the west of Ireland to Lanzarote.

This summer, Ryanair will operate over 120 weekly flights to/from Ireland West Airport Knock.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

“As Europe and Ireland’s no.1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to kickstart our biggest ever summer schedule for Knock with the first flight of our new Knock to Lanzarote route taking off this morning. This is just one of the 16 exciting routes we are operating to/from Knock this summer alongside other popular sunny hotspots like Alicante, Barcelona & Malaga.

We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers onboard our flights to/from Knock this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for Ireland.”

Welcoming the start of the summer schedule and the new Lanzarote service, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the return of our popular Lanzarote service for Summer 2023. This has been by far the most requested service over the last couple of years and we are finally delighted to be able to welcome Lanzarote back to our route network for this summer.

“This summer will be the busiest one on record at the airport with flights to 16 destinations across the UK and Europe with Ryanair. The choice on offer for customers in the West, Northwest and Midlands regions has never been better and this combined with the stress-free experience and convenience of using the airport we hope will ensure a record-breaking summer for both ourselves and Ryanair.”