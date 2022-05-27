SEARCH
Ryanair Wins Case Against Lastminute in France

Lastminute, the online travel agent has been ordered by a court in Paris to stop reselling Ryanair flights or they will be fined €1,000 per day.

The travel site also must contribute €10,000 toward Ryanair’s legal costs as well as pay the airline €50,000 for reselling tickets on their site without permission.

“We welcome this Paris Court ruling upholding Ryanair’s right to determine its own distribution model which is guaranteed under the constitutional freedom of trade and industry in France  We will continue our campaign against screenscrapers, many of whose business models depend on mis-selling Ryanair fares at inflated prices (or with hidden mark ups) to unsuspecting consumers,” said Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, in a press release today.

