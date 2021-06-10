News

Ryanair Welcomes Irish Commitment to Covid Certificate

Ryanair has today (10 June) welcomed EU Commission confirmation that Ireland has moved to a “ready” state for the implementation of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, allowing Irish citizens who have been vaccinated to travel freely this summer.

This week, the EU Commission confirmed that Ireland had moved from an “in-test” state to “ready” to implement the EU Digital Covid Cert system.

But the airline takes issue with the pace of the rollout, and says that Ireland is “still lagging behind Germany, Spain, Poland, Croatia and many more countries across the EU who have already started to issue vaccinated citizens with  EU Digital Covid Certs.”

It calls for vaccinated citizens to be given a “firm date for when they can access their EU Digital Covid Certs before the go live date of 1 July.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The successful issue of the new EU Digital Covid Certificates will give a much needed boost to the tourism industry.

“Eleven EU countries are already issuing EU Digital Covid Certs which will allow their citizens travel freely this summer.

“Ireland is as usual lagging behind, so it’s urgent that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan confirms a date before 1 July when vaccinated Irish citizens can access their Digital Covid Cert for travel this summer.”

 

