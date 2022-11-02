Ryanair Warns Travellers that November App Maintenance May Cause Fines

Passengers with Ryanair have been issued a travel warning if they are flying in November that in order to avoid fines they should check their departure date in advance.

This is due to its online check-in process being temporarily out of service for an 11-hour window; which could lead to some travellers receiving a fine before they board.

Ryanair says its website and app are due to undergo scheduled maintenance from 6 pm on Tuesday, 8 November through to Wednesday, 9 November.

Travellers will not be able to check in online during this period and are therefore being asked to do so before the work begins if they want to prevent being fined. All customers can check in online for free up to two hours before their scheduled flight departure.

Those who have not checked in less than two hours before their flight departs will be fined. An airport check-in fee, which is €55 per person, or €30 for flights to and from Spain. A notice posted on the Ryanair website reads: “Due to planned maintenance, Ryanair website/app will be temporarily down from 18.00hrs Tue, 8 – 05.00hrs Wed, 9 Nov.

“Customers who are due to fly during this 11-hour period should check-in online before 18.00hrs on Tue, 8 Nov.”