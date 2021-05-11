Ryanair Warned Government over Mandatory Hotel Quarantine Checks

A month before the Government introduced mandatory hotel quarantine, Ryanair warned the Department of Transport that its staff were “in no position” to “interrogate” passengers about their hotel bookings.
Read the story here.
A month before the Government introduced mandatory hotel quarantine, Ryanair warned the Department of Transport that its staff were “in no position” to “interrogate” passengers about their hotel bookings.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS