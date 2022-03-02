Ryanair unveils largest ever London summer schedule

Ryanair has announced its largest Summer schedule from its 3 London airports, Gatwick, Luton, and Stansted.

14 new routes will operate across Europe, including Naples, Madeira, and Helsinki.

The carrier is offering new flights to Burgas, Catania, Orebro, Helsinki, Lublin, Tampere, Maastricht, Tangier, Trapani, Menorca and Växjö from London this summer.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “We are pleased to announce 14 new routes from our three London airports, Stansted, Luton and Gatwick, as all Covid-19 travel restrictions have now been lifted, UK citizens and visitors can book a well-deserved Summer getaway to exciting destinations such as Helsinki, Madeira and Naples.”

“Ryanair is driving London’s post-Covid recovery as we grow across Europe, with new aircraft and new routes.”.

To celebrate, Ryanair is launching a 3-day seat sale, with fares available from £19,99 for travel until October 2022. Bookings must be made by Friday the 4th of March.