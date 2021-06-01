Ryanair to Serve Europe from Belfast City Airport

After an 11 year absence Ryanair will resume flying from Belfast City Airport today, 1 June, serving destinations in Spain, Portugal and Italy. The airline is looking to take advantage of the easing of travel restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Ryanair will operate up to 14 weekly flights to Faro, Alicante, Malaga and Mallorca as well as up to 10 flights a week to Barcelona.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “With travel restrictions easing, we are seeing an increase in demand from passengers keen to return to flying and travelling internationally.

“Welcoming Ryanair’s first flights today is significant as it marks the start of a busy summer schedule from Belfast City Airport.”

The inaugural flights mark the return of Ryanair to Belfast City Airport following an eleven year absence. The airline will start services to Valencia, Ibiza, and Milan from 1, 2 and 3 July, respectively.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said: “The successful rollout of the UK vaccination programme coupled with the easing of travel restrictions has given a much-needed boost to consumer confidence and we look forward to welcoming our customers on flights to Spain, Portugal & Italy this summer.”