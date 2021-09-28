News

Ryanair to Reopen Cork Airport Base From December 2021

Ryanair to Reopen Cork Airport Base From December 2021

Ryanair has announced the re-opening of its Cork base from December 2021.

There will be 12 routes operating for the winter months, including Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as 20 routes departing from Cork for summer 2022.

Two 737 800 planes will be based at the airport – the first from December and the second from March 2022.

The  200m investment secures 60 jobs and restores 2 aircraft bases at the airport.

Ryanair has now restored traffic to pre-pandemic levels for Summer ’22 in Cork, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry airports.  Dublin Airport continues to be the outlier, as it is set to have a reduction of 35% in traffic for Summer ’22.

Cork Airport’s Winter 2021 and Summer 2022 schedule will deliver:

WINTER 2021/22

SUMMER 2022

Alicante

Alicante

London Luton

Birmingham

Birmingham

London Stansted

Edinburgh

Bordeaux

Malaga

Gdańsk

Carcassonne

Mallorca

Lanzarote

Edinburgh

Milan Bergamo

Liverpool

Faro

Poznan

London Gatwick

Gdańsk

Reus

London Luton

Girona

Tenerife

London Stansted

Gran Canaria

 

Malaga

Lanzarote

 

Poznan

Liverpool

 

Tenerife

London Gatwick

 

To mark the return to Cork Airport, Ryanair has fares available from just €19.99 until the end of October ‘22.                                                                                        Bookings must be made by midnight Thursday 30 September ‘21.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

ITIC Says Relaxation of US Travel Ban Is A ”Gamechanger” for Irish Tourism

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

 Pádraig Ó Céidigh Appointed New Chairperson of Shannon Group

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday from Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellors

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

A Royal Flush: Royal Caribbean Announces New Commercial Package for Irish Agents

Fionn DavenportSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Finnair to Introduce €99 PCR Tests

Fionn DavenportSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Cruise Lines Release Date for Final Episode in ”Embark” Series

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Ireland Tops Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience List Following Startling Turnaround

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

MSC Spots Loggerhead Turtles Hatching on Marine Reserve

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Report $4 Billion Loss Amid Pandemic Crisis

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn