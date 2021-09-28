Ryanair to Reopen Cork Airport Base From December 2021

Ryanair has announced the re-opening of its Cork base from December 2021.

There will be 12 routes operating for the winter months, including Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as 20 routes departing from Cork for summer 2022.

Two 737 800 planes will be based at the airport – the first from December and the second from March 2022.

The €200m investment secures 60 jobs and restores 2 aircraft bases at the airport.

Ryanair has now restored traffic to pre-pandemic levels for Summer ’22 in Cork, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry airports. Dublin Airport continues to be the outlier, as it is set to have a reduction of 35% in traffic for Summer ’22.

Cork Airport’s Winter 2021 and Summer 2022 schedule will deliver:

WINTER 2021/22 SUMMER 2022 Alicante Alicante London Luton Birmingham Birmingham London Stansted Edinburgh Bordeaux Malaga Gdańsk Carcassonne Mallorca Lanzarote Edinburgh Milan Bergamo Liverpool Faro Poznan London Gatwick Gdańsk Reus London Luton Girona Tenerife London Stansted Gran Canaria Malaga Lanzarote Poznan Liverpool Tenerife London Gatwick

To mark the return to Cork Airport, Ryanair has fares available from just €19.99 until the end of October ‘22. Bookings must be made by midnight Thursday 30 September ‘21.