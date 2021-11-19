Ryanair to quit London Stock Exchange

Ryanair has given notice that it will quit the London Stock Exchange due to Brexit.

The airline has a UK listing, but following Brexit, its shareholders must be predominantly EU-based.

Ryanair said last year that UK nationals would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire shares in order to ensure the airline remained majority EU-owned.

The carrier said: “Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading.”



Cancellation of the London listing will take place at 8 am on 20 December 2021, with the last day of trading of shares in London on 17 December.

Ryanair will continue to be listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange.