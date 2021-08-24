News

Ryanair to Pull Out of Northern Ireland

Ryanair to Pull Out of Northern Ireland

Ryanair has announced that it will cease its services from Belfast International Airport and Belfast City in the autumn. This means Ryanair will operate no services from or into Northern Ireland.

The carrier will stop flying to Alicante, Barcelona (Girona), Gdansk, Krakow, London Stansted, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, Milan (Bergamo) and Warsaw from Belfast International on 30 October.

Routes from Belfast City to Spain, Portugal and Italy will cease on 12 September.

Ryanair had reintroduced services from Belfast City on 1 June but strictly on a seasonal basis.

However, a spokesperson for Belfast International Airport was quoted in today’s Belfast Telegraph as saying: “It is disappointing that Ryanair has now decided to withdraw operations from the entire Northern Ireland market at the end of October, having variously had a presence in all three local airports in recent years.

“It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network.”

The spokesperson admitted the move was expected: “As we have been anticipating such a move, we have been engaging with our existing and other new airlines to provide continuity on the routes to be vacated by Ryanair, and to help sustain employment in the aviation industry at a local level in Northern Ireland.

“To this end, we hope to be able to make announcements regarding fresh route development in the near future.”

The airline terminated its service from City of Derry Airport earlier this summer.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Counsellors Launches New Community Platform ‘TC World’

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Irish Travel Agents Association Highlights Benefits of Booking with a Travel Agent

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

US Borders Could Remain Closed until November

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Blue Insurance’s Cafe Blue & Shannon Airport to Host ‘End of Summer’ Virtual Party with Prizes on Offer

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Venice to Introduce Entry Fee for Visitors

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday from Leona Kenny

Allie SheehanAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Icelandic Airline PLAY Applies for US Flying Permit

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Emerald Air Set to Take off With Six Aircraft

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Europe’s Hidden Highlights: Landing in Normandy

Leona KennyAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn