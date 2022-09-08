SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair To Pull Flights To Brussels Over Taxes Row
News

Ryanair To Pull Flights To Brussels Over Taxes Row

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
1

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned of an “extremely challenging” winter amid the surge in fuel costs as he said the airline will withdraw its planes from an airport in Brussels amid a row over rates and taxes.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Brussels yesterday and will result in a third of Ryanair’s flights leaving Brussels Zaventem, until at least next March.

Mr O’Leary said the move was due to the introduction of a flight tax and a planned rise in airport rates. He emphasised that airport charges are 300% to 400% higher at Zaventem than at Charleroi, which is the other major airport in Brussels.

He also said that Ryanair will not return to Zaventem until the airport reduces its rates and the flight tax is removed, reported Belgian newspaper De Staandard. He also said the 80 Ryanair staff based in Zaventem will be moved to Charleroi or other airports in neighbouring countries, “at less cost”, adding: “They can stay in warmer places than Brussels this winter.”

It comes after Ryanair confirmed last week that it would close its base at Athens International for the winter – from the end of this October to the end of next March – due to the airport operator’s “dysfunctional” charging scheme. This will see the airline remove two planes from the airport, reducing scheduled flights by about two-thirds.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleJuly Saw Continued Surge in Air Travel Demand, IATA Figures Show

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie