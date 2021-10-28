Ryanair to pay refunds in 5 working days in customer service boost

Ryanair is pledging to pay refunds in 5 working days and provide live disruption updates in a new customer service boost.

The airline is launching new customer service improvements within its official app and website.

It has added a ‘Day of Travel’ feature that will assist customers with live updates of departure times, terminals and specific gate information for booking.

The myRyanair wallet allows passengers to book flights using the balance in their wallet, see ‘real-time status updates on refunds’, and store travel documents.

The airline will also offer a digital self-service hub, where passengers can resolve issues online. without contacting the customer service team.