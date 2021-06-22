News

Ryanair to Operate 16 Destinations from Shannon in July and a New Winter Route to Turin

Ryanair to Operate 16 Destinations from Shannon in July and a New Winter Route to Turin

Ryanair will increase its services from Shannon Airport from July t0 16 destinations. In addition to its current services to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw and Manchester, Ryanair will add new services to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife. 

A new service from Shannon Airport to Turin will start on 18 December.

In all, a total of 72 weekly flights will operate through Shannon from July up to the end of October.

In a statement Shannon Airport said: “Airport staff are delighted to welcome back the scheduled flights and we look forward to the easing of restrictions and the beginning of the recovery of aviation.

“In a further boost to services, Ryanair this week  announced a new weekly flight to Turin commencing on the 18th December for the winter-ski market.”

“As the vaccine roll-out programme increases and we look forward to the lifting of the non-essential travel ban on July 19th , people can again begin to plan for much-deserved holiday breaks.”

Commenting on the service enhancements at Shannon, Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development said “We expect to see an increase of passengers through the airport over the coming months and with the closure of Cork Airport for three months, from September to November, we will be open to facilitate and serve any holidaymakers from the Cork region who wish to travel during this time.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN

Allie SheehanJune 22, 2021
Read More

Walt Disney World to Start 50th Anniversary Celebrations on 1 October

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

LA Reopens as Tourist Board Gets New Look

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Ben Bouldin Appointed as New Chair of CLIA UK & Ireland

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Fiona Foster of The Travel Corporation

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Lifting Foreign Travel Restrictions ‘Too Little, Too Late’

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Opens at Disneyland Paris

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Holidaymakers Won’t Get Free PCR Tests

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Air Traffic in ‘Gentle Recovery’ According to New Data

Fionn DavenportJune 22, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn