Ryanair to Operate 16 Destinations from Shannon in July and a New Winter Route to Turin

Ryanair will increase its services from Shannon Airport from July t0 16 destinations. In addition to its current services to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw and Manchester, Ryanair will add new services to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife.

A new service from Shannon Airport to Turin will start on 18 December.

In all, a total of 72 weekly flights will operate through Shannon from July up to the end of October.

In a statement Shannon Airport said: “Airport staff are delighted to welcome back the scheduled flights and we look forward to the easing of restrictions and the beginning of the recovery of aviation.

“In a further boost to services, Ryanair this week announced a new weekly flight to Turin commencing on the 18th December for the winter-ski market.”

“As the vaccine roll-out programme increases and we look forward to the lifting of the non-essential travel ban on July 19th , people can again begin to plan for much-deserved holiday breaks.”

Commenting on the service enhancements at Shannon, Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development said “We expect to see an increase of passengers through the airport over the coming months and with the closure of Cork Airport for three months, from September to November, we will be open to facilitate and serve any holidaymakers from the Cork region who wish to travel during this time.”