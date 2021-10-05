News

Ryanair to Add More than 200 Cabin Crew in UK

Ryanair to Add More than 200 Cabin Crew in UK

Ryanair has announced a major recruitment drive for cabin crew at its UK bases.

The carrier will host a recruitment open day this Thursday 7 October in the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum at 97 Cromwell Road, London (SW7 4DN).

There will be 2 walk-in sessions available to attend; 11am and 3pm and training for these positions at Ryanair’s UK bases will take place at locations throughout the UK.

The new crew will be trained up to work on the Boeing 737-8200 aircraft Ryanair is taking delivery of this winter.

 Ryanair’s Deputy Director HR – Head of Talent, Mark Duffy said: “These exciting opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation and the chance to work with Europe’s largest airline, where hard work is rewarded with fast track career opportunities.

“Ryanair cabin crew enjoy free training, great pay, industry leading five on, three off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

oneworld Aims for 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turkish Airlines

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Video: New York is Back & Open for Business

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Shannon Airport’s New Initiative Designed to Highlight Air Services & Stimulate Hotel Bookings

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Tourism Rebounding Slowly, Says UNWTO

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

MSC to Offer Northern European Winter Itinerary for First Time

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Airlines Commit to Respecting EU Consumer Rights

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Air New Zealand to Introduce ‘No Jab, No Fly’ for International Travellers

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Get Ready for the Ultimate Star Wars Experience: A Two-Night Stay Aboard a Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn