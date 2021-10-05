Ryanair to Add More than 200 Cabin Crew in UK

Ryanair has announced a major recruitment drive for cabin crew at its UK bases.

The carrier will host a recruitment open day this Thursday 7 October in the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum at 97 Cromwell Road, London (SW7 4DN).

There will be 2 walk-in sessions available to attend; 11am and 3pm and training for these positions at Ryanair’s UK bases will take place at locations throughout the UK.

The new crew will be trained up to work on the Boeing 737-8200 aircraft Ryanair is taking delivery of this winter.

Ryanair’s Deputy Director HR – Head of Talent, Mark Duffy said: “These exciting opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation and the chance to work with Europe’s largest airline, where hard work is rewarded with fast track career opportunities.

“Ryanair cabin crew enjoy free training, great pay, industry leading five on, three off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training.”