Ryanair Strengthens Irish Links at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Ryanair has extended its services at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in a move which will see increased frequency on routes to Ireland.

The $400m investment move will see Ryanair basing one new aircraft at the airport – boosting its number to 4 in total – and operating over 255 flights per week at the hub.

In all, Ryanair will cover 31 routes from Liverpool this summer – including four new ones linking the city to Ibiza, Madrid, Rome Ciampino and Shannon.

The airline will also increase frequency on its Liverpool to Cork, Dublin, Knock, Paris, Reus, Tenerife and Alicante routes.

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome these new services from Ryanair for summer 2023, giving passengers from across the North West and North Wales a wider range of destinations to reach from the region’s Faster, Easier, Friendlier Airport. The addition of a fourth based aircraft in Liverpool for summer 2023 is a sign of Ryanair’s confidence in the market from Liverpool and we look forward to expanding our range of destinations with the carrier in the future.”

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “As the UK’s number 1 airline for low fares and reliability, Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Liverpool schedule for Summer 2023, with 4 exciting new routes to Ibiza, Madrid, Rome Ciampino & Shannon, offering Liverpool customers/visitors even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

“This new 2023 schedule will see the addition of one new based aircraft (4 total), representing another $100m investment in Liverpool Airport ($400m total) and supporting over 120 highly paid pilot and crew jobs, as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.

“However, if we are to continue to grow and to drive recovery and connectivity to the UK, Prime Minister Sunak must immediately scrap APD in full for all travel (not just domestic travel) and provide incentives for airlines like Ryanair to stimulate growth and recovery for the UK and its regions, such as Liverpool.”