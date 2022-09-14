SEARCH
Ryanair Signs 160,000 Tonne Sustainable Aviation Fuel Deal

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Ryanair and OMV, the international integrated oil, gas and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Ryanair airports across Austria, Germany and Romania.

While limited production of SAF remains a global aviation issue, this MoU gives Ryanair unique access to purchase up to 160,000 tonnes (53m gallons) of SAF from OMV over the next 8 years, saving over 400,000 tonnes in CO2 emissions (equivalent to c.25,000 Ryanair flights from Dublin to Vienna).

Speaking from Vienna, Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler said:SAF plays a key role in our Pathway to Net Zero decarbonisation strategy in which we have committed to increasing our use of SAF over the coming years – a commitment that this deal with OMV will help move further forward. OMV is a key partner for Ryanair in Austria, Germany and Romania and we look forward to growing this partnership as Europe’s largest airline Group.”

This landmark deal demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment to the 12.5% SAF by 2030 target and the airline’s ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Ryanair has already made significant progress towards its environmental goals through its $22bn investment in its new Boeing 737 ‘Gamechanger’ fleet, which produces 16% fewer emissions and 40% less noise.

