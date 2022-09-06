Ryanair Seeks New Customer Panel Members

Applications have opened to the general public to join Ryanair’s customer panel to help improve the airline’s passenger experience.

Eight customers selected for the panel will be given exclusive insights into the airline’s operations, meet senior management and play an “instrumental role” in shaping Ryanair’s 2023 customer improvements programme.

The airline is looking to expand its customer panel to gather more feedback, recommendations and insights after two events this year.

Applications must be made before midnight on September 12 via the airline’s website.

Marketing and digital director Dara Brady said: “We are delighted to welcome eight new members to our customer panel this autumn, reinforcing Ryanair’s commitment to delivering industry-leading low fares, choice, reliability and customer service.”

“Our customer panel has been instrumental in helping us drive improvements for our customer experience over the past year, and we look forward to working with our new panellists to shape our 2023 customer improvements programme as Ryanair continues to grow throughout Europe to carry 225 million passengers per annum by 2026.”