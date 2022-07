Ryanair Reports Strong Q1 Recovery Post-Covid but at Lower Fares

Ryanair Holdings today (25 July) reported a Q1 profit after tax(PAT) of €170m , compared to a prior year Q1 loss of €273m, but well below the €243m PAT reported in Q1 FY20 (pre-Covid).

30 Jun. 2021 30 Jun. 2022 Change Customers 8.1m 45.5m +461% Load Factor 73% 92% +19pts Revenue €0.37bn €2.60bn +602% Op. Costs €0.68bn €2.38bn* +253% Net (Loss)/ PAT (€273m) €170m* n/m EPS (euro cent) (24.16) 16.53 n/m

* Non-IFRS financial measure, excl. €18m except. unrealised mark-to-market net gain on jet fuel caps.