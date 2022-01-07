Ryanair reports decline of monthly traffic for November

Ryanair has reported a drop in month-on-month passenger numbers for December.

The number of passengers dropped to 9.5 million in December, the lowest level since July.

Over 10 million passengers flew with the airline in November.

The figure was down from a previous expectation of traffic of between 10 and 11 million because of travel restrictions imposed by France, Germany and Morocco.

Ryanair had previously stated a range of between €100 million and €200 million for the full year ended 31 March 2022

The full-year traffic guidance was adjusted to just under 100 million passengers compared with the previous expectation of just over 100 million.

The airline said it hoped to provide more clarity later in January when it announces its third quarter results.