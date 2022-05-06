Ryanair Release Statistics for April

Ryanair Holdings plc today released April traffic statistics as follows:

Ryanair operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.

Prior Months Guests L.F % November 10.2m 86% December 9.5m 81% January 7.0m 79% February 8.7m 86% March 11.2m 87% April 14.2m 91%

December, January and February traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions and March traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February with 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine canceled in March due to airspace closures.