Ryanair Release Statistics for April

Ryanair Holdings plc today released April traffic statistics as follows:
Ryanair operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.
|Prior Months
|Guests
|L.F %
|November
|10.2m
|86%
|December
|9.5m
|81%
|January
|7.0m
|79%
|February
|8.7m
|86%
|March
|11.2m
|87%
|April
|14.2m
|91%
December, January and February traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions and March traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February with 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine canceled in March due to airspace closures.