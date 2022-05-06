SEARCH
Ryanair Release Statistics for April

Ryanair Holdings plc today released April traffic statistics as follows:

Ryanair operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.

Prior MonthsGuestsL.F %
November10.2m86%
December9.5m81%
January7.0m79%
February8.7m86%
March11.2m87%
April14.2m91%

December, January and February traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions and March traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February with 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine canceled in March due to airspace closures.                            

